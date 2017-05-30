Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs called on fellow citizens to use exhaustively the available local jobs and opportunities before deciding to apply for oversea employment.

Addressing a three-day workshop on pre-departure orientation, inspection and conciliation services Saturday, State Minister Workinesh Biru said: "Making fortune and working in one's own country must be a primary option."

"However, as freedom of movement is constitutionally guaranteed, those who want to work abroad can go acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge," she added.

The workshop arranged for 200 labor and social affairs professionals drawn from all states and city administrations. It was part of the preparatory proceedings to enforce the new Ethiopian Overseas Labor Proclamation 923/2016, according to the minister.

The preparatory tasks include signing bilateral agreements with destination countries, preparing labor missions that follow up citizens working overseas, identifying TVETs that deliver the necessary trainings for citizens that want to work abroad, she said.

Lessons focusing on pre-departure orientation, inspection and conciliation services were offered to the trainees by international and local professionals.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia signed overseas labor agreement Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ethiopia also signed bilateral agreements on the same issue with Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan, as negotiation is underway with United Arab Emirates, Workinesh said.

Ethiopia banned overseas employment for the last four years to halt any possible right violation of its citizens.