30 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Muzzy Carayol Offers Boots to Biko FC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambia international Mustapha Carayol on Sunday donated football boots to players of top-flight side Steve Biko FC.

The presentation, done at his private residence, saw players of the First Division club receive pairs of boots from the 28-year-old.

Carayol, who is currently in the country for a short vacation, collected boots from Nottingham Forest, whom he guided to Championship safety at the end of the season.

"Was an honour to meet all the boys of Steve Biko FC and give out all the #NFFC boys old boots! And being asked to be their new ambassador. This is all it's about, putting a smile on people's faces," the former Boro player wrote on social media.

Carayol is part of a 24-man squad called up by Scorpions Coach Sang Ndong ahead of the country's Africa Cup of Nations Group D opening qualifier match with Benin on June 11.

It is understood the former Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United loan player will link up with the rest of his country mates in Ghana for a mini-camp.

Gambia

Hein Trains Farmers On Alternative Pest Management

The Health, Environment and Information Network (HEIN), a civil-society organization recently convened a two-day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.