Gambia: Muzzy Carayol Offers Boots to Biko FC

Gambia international Mustapha Carayol on Sunday donated football boots to players of top-flight side Steve Biko FC.

The presentation, done at his private residence, saw players of the First Division club receive pairs of boots from the 28-year-old.

Carayol, who is currently in the country for a short vacation, collected boots from Nottingham Forest, whom he guided to Championship safety at the end of the season.

"Was an honour to meet all the boys of Steve Biko FC and give out all the #NFFC boys old boots! And being asked to be their new ambassador. This is all it's about, putting a smile on people's faces," the former Boro player wrote on social media.

Carayol is part of a 24-man squad called up by Scorpions Coach Sang Ndong ahead of the country's Africa Cup of Nations Group D opening qualifier match with Benin on June 11.

It is understood the former Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United loan player will link up with the rest of his country mates in Ghana for a mini-camp.