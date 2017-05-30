analysis

The suspension of acting SABC CEO James Aguma has been welcomed by political parties as another step towards reforming the embattled broadcaster, but it's only the beginning. The public broadcaster needs broad reform before it starts to fulfil its legal duties and turns its books around. By GREG NICOLSON.

There was little hope James Aguma would ever be able to reform the SABC. He was appointed acting chief executive officer almost a year ago after Jimi Matthews quit citing a "corrosive atmosphere" after journalists were suspended for questioning then chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's policies and editorial decisions. Aguma previously served as SABC chief financial officer and was closely tied to Motsoeneng and former board chair Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe.

Together they led a reign of terror, making unilateral policy decisions, intimidating staff, showing blatant political bias, and destroying the SABC's financial position. "It's bad. It's bad," SABC interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama recently said of the public broadcaster's books. "The only light at the end of the tunnel is the fact that we were able to pay salaries and some creditors at the end of this month."

The SABC is still negotiating a government bailout.

Aguma's suspension is the latest...