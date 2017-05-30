"Thank you to protect us in this pain. Can you be our parents?"

These were the heartbreaking and heartwarming words that two Port Elizabeth orphans wrote to a police station that helped them at the weekend.

Residents took the girls, aged 7 and 9, to the Swartkops police station on Saturday after they were found roaming the streets.

The girls told officers that they were orphans as their parents had passed away.

They reported that their guardian had kicked them out and they had been alone on the streets for two days.

According to the police's Facebook page, the officers cared for them at the Victim Support Centre with a place to sleep and shower facilities, and also brought them hot meals.

"Members of the station also donated clothing, food and toys for them, and also gave of their own money to buy food and required items for them."

The girls were treated to breakfasts at a popular restaurant.

In simple letters, written in pen and crayon on paper and an envelope, the girls poured out their hearts to the officers.

They thanked them for their love, kindness and for treating them as their own children.

The pair also pleaded for the officers to be their parents.

According to the post, the members were moved to tears and would remember the words forever.

The social development department fetched the girls on Monday to take them to a place of safety that the station had helped to organise.

A possible case of child abandonment was being investigated.

Source: News24