South Africa: Cops Out in KwaMashu After Overnight Violent Protests

Foreign-owned shops were looted in a violent protest that erupted in KwaMashu, Durban on Monday night.

Marshall Security said that the area went into lockdown, with some protesters causing extensive damage and "destroying" a foreign-owned shop.

By Tuesday morning, Kwazulu-Natal police said the situation was under control and officers were still monitoring the area.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said no one had yet been arrested, but cases of public violence were opened.

Police could not immediately confirm that stories about children being kidnapped in the area had potentially sparked the protest.

