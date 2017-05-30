Namibia: Tourists Accuse Tour Operator of Theft

BELGIUM tourists opened a case of theft against a Namibian tour operator who received N$95 000 for bookings, but failed to organise their tour.

Agnes Dedoncker, her daughter Jessica and son-in-law Dieter Marchand are currently at Swakopmund after they paid for the tour.

Dedoncker told The Namibian yesterday that she paid Immanuel Uahupirapi, operator of Imms Tours and Safaris, N$95 000 earlier this year. She said she met Uahupirapi while on a visit to Namibia last year.

The money was supposed to pay for their three-country tour, starting in Namibia, and moving on to Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Arrangements were made from Belgium through Uahupirapi for lodgings and travel. He booked the lodges, and instructed them to pay as per lodge conditions, which included a 50% deposit. All the money was paid to him.

"Once we paid, we never heard from him again. We started emailing all the lodges to see if everything was booked and paid for, like he told us. To our great surprise, six of the nine lodges had no reservations at all for us," said Marchand.

They decided to do the bookings themselves, and paid for the lodges again. Upon arrival in the country last week, the three tourists went to lay a charge of theft against Uahupirapi at the Klein Windhoek police station.

"It's a shame for Namibia, and we want the government to take action against him, and get our money back. We thought he was our friend, so it was a shock that he did what he did," said Dedoncker.

The Namibian contacted the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) to find out if Imms Tours and Safaris was a registered tour operator. According to the NTB, he was not on their system.

When contacted, Uahupirapi was apparently busy with another tour, and was just about to enter Botswana.

He, however, did not deny the allegations, and said that he had been approached by the police already.

"The information is correct. I am ready to pay them back all their money," he said, adding that there was a valid explanation for what had happened.

Uahupirapi said the family knew that his company was not registered, but they wanted to use his services because they were friends, and because it would be much cheaper than other operators.

"There is nothing criminal going on. It was all just a mix-up because I am not registered yet, and because of the overdraft. I am not trying to excuse myself or run away, and I am more than willing to pay them back their money as soon as possible," he added.