South Africa: Thousands of Children Protesting in KwaMashu

Thousands of school pupils took to the streets of KwaMashu on Monday protesting against women abuse.

Police are currently in a stand-off with the pupils at the Bridge City Mall and prevented them from entering the mall area.The pupils from various schools began marching in the area at around 08:30.

One pupil from the JG Zuma School told News24 that he was tired of abuse of women.

"We just want our mothers and sisters to feel safe. We will not allow this to continue."

The march comes after xenophobic violence broke out in KwaMashu on Monday night.

Police are maintaining a strong presence in the area.

