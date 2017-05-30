30 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Thousands of Children Protesting in KwaMashu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thousands of school pupils took to the streets of KwaMashu on Monday protesting against women abuse.

Police are currently in a stand-off with the pupils at the Bridge City Mall and prevented them from entering the mall area.The pupils from various schools began marching in the area at around 08:30.

One pupil from the JG Zuma School told News24 that he was tired of abuse of women.

"We just want our mothers and sisters to feel safe. We will not allow this to continue."

The march comes after xenophobic violence broke out in KwaMashu on Monday night.

Police are maintaining a strong presence in the area.

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt Strikes Power Deal

Potentially devastating load-shedding has been averted after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Zesa Holdings… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.