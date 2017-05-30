29 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FAAN Debunks Recruitment Rumour

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has refuted a rumour going round that the Authority is presently recruiting into her staff fold.

The Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Yakubu Henrietta, who dispelled the rumour yesterday advised members of the public to beware of fraudsters, whom she said pose as staff of the Authority, with the intent of duping innocent applicants.

She stated that there is a standard recruitment process in all government agencies, which includes advertising in national dailies whenever such is to be done.

She added that FAAN will always adhere to government's policies and regulations in all matters and at all times.

Nigeria

Buhari's Policies At a Glance

Numerous economic, social and anti-corruption programs were unrolled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.