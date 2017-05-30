Tanzania: Yanga SC Face Fight to Keep Msuva

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans face a real fight if they are going to keep hold of striker Simon Msuva.

The 23-year-old, who scored 14 goals to win golden boot, revealed yesterday that he was spilt for choice after receiving many offers from top African teams.

Msuva, who once played for Azam FC and Moro United, expressed his optimism that if all goes well, he would be donning the Ismailia colours from next season.

The 2014/15 Player of the Year said the Egyptian heavyweights are ready to shell out plenty of money for his signature.

Nevertheless, Msuva has one year left in his contract with the reigning Mainland champions who may be hesitant to sell their prized asset.

"I have received many tempting offers from top teams across the continent. Honestly, I am spoilt for choice, but I think Ismailia are the top contender for my signature; they are a big team and are ready to pay a lucrative package," said Msuva.

He added: "Despite interests from such clubs, I can't promise that I will sign for one of them. It's Yanga who will decide if they want to cash in on me or not. "I still have a running contract until next year and I can't force my way out of the club even though I want a new challenge." The Jangwani Street giants were able to resist selling Msuva to rivals Simba last year, but with ongoing financial troubles, the club may well choose to sell the forward, who has been at Yanga since 2014.

"I have had another fine season, winning the golden boot means a lot for me. However, it's every player's dream to play football at bigger clubs, I am no different," he added.

The speedy attacker called on his suitors to engage Yanga in negotiations if they seriously want his services.

"I have been receiving calls from different clubs, but the best approach for them is to contact Yanga who have the final decision on my future," he said.

Msuva has so far won two golden boots in his four-year stay at the reigning champions.

"This is my fourth year at the club and I have so far won the golden boot. It is a big achievement for me," he said.

"However, I have seen a lot of players reach this stage of their careers, but their talents go to waste for failing to play in advanced leagues.

"I know I can be a better player if I manage to play in topflight leagues. I hope things will go in my favour during this transfer window."