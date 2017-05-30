Tanzania: Tricky Tourney Awaits Tanzanian Swimmers

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian swimmers will have a tall order if they want to win medals at the 2017 Cana Zone III championships following confirmation of nine more countries.

The championships, which will involve swimmers of different age groups, will take place at the Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac) from October 19 to 21.

Speaking yesterday, Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) official Imani Dominic named the countries eyeing medals at the event as Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and host Tanzania.

Dominic said the TSA was delighted with the entries, but exuded confidence that other countries that form the zone would also confirm their participation.

He said 14 nations have yet to confirm participation, but remained optimistic that majority of them would field their troops at the championships.

Other Zone III countries, which are still silent include Angola, Botswana, Comoro, Madagascar, Lesotho and Malawi.

The list also includes Mauritius, Seychelles, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Swaziland.

The tournament promises a huge number of competitors considering that the deadline for confirmation is still two months away.

"We are happy that 10 countries have already confirmed that they will come for the championships. It's our hope that by the deadline day, all Zone V nations will have registered," said Dominic.

Tanzania is expected to field a contingent of 51 swimmers who will compete in different events basing on their ages.

The swimmers who have been selected to form the national team are Sanford Amooti, Natalia Ladha, Kayla Gouws, Maia Tumiotto, Chichi Zengeni, Rania Karume, and Sarah Riyami. They will compete in the girls' U-12 category.

In the boys U12 events, Marin de Villard, Terry Tarimo, Ellia Imhoff, Judah Miller, Aravind Raghavendran and Jack Schipper will represent the country.

Other swimmers in above 12 years competitions are Natalie Sanford, Celina Itatiro, Amani Doggart, Kayla Temba, Shivano Bhatt, Shivan, Vanessa Dickson and Elissa Shour.

Others are Delvin Barick, Oliver McIntosh, Khaleed Ladha, Abdullatif Mohameduwais, Fallih Ahmed, Kishi Tadashi and Dhashrrad Magesvaran, to mention but a few.

The swimmers will be under coaches Alex Mwaipasi and Michael Livingstone.