Nigeria: Union Alleges 90% of Hotel Workers Are Casualised

Abuja — The National Union of Hotels Personal Services Workers (NUHPSW) has raised the alarm that nine out of every 10 workers in the country's hospitality sector were either casual or contract staff.

General Secretary of the NUHPSW, Leke Success made this known during a visit of President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba, who was on a familiarisation tour of the congress' affiliate unions in Abuja.

Success expressed concern over unfair labour practices in the sector, just as he said most hotels and hospitality service providers have denied their members the right to unionise.

He decried the massive loss of jobs in the sector, urging the NLC to intervene and ensure that workers rights were not abused.He said: "Our employers are becoming more aggressive due to the economic challenges. We are going through a lot of bad times with our employers."

He explained that the union had written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment complaining about precarious working conditions in some hotels and had concluded plans to picket some of the defaulting hotels.

On his part, Wabba said outsourcing and privatisation were evils adopted by employers to exploit their workers. He called for more proactive measures to stern the practice.

He said when jobs are outsourced, sometimes the wages are so ridiculous and far below the national minimum wage.Wabba had earlier visited the Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUN) where he urged the Federal Government to carry along the union in its diversification policy.

He also backed the agitation by the union for the payment of hazards allowance, an agitation he said, had been lingering for over 10 years.He said NLC decided to embark on solidarity visits to its affiliates to boost their confidence, assuring that the Nigerian workers would not be abandoned to their fate under his watch as President NLC.

He said: "Our movement can prosper in unity if we keep the tradition of unity. We are not unmindful of all the challenges that our workers are going through, such as issues of unpaid salaries and allowances. We are more determined than ever to address this in a manner that will guarantee better life to our member nationwide.

"The visit to our affiliates that are based in Abuja is meant to expose the leadership to the challenges our members are facing and to demonstrate that we are with them all the way in finding solution to our challenges collectively without anyone left behind."