Photo: Wikipedia

Tanzania court of arms.

Dar es Salaam — Mr Francis Maige Kanyasu, 86, famous known as Ngosha, who allegedly invented the national emblem is dead.

According to the statement issued by Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) this morning, Director of communications and public relations Mr Aminiel Aligaesha confirmed that Mr Kanyasu died on Monday at around 8:30 pm at the national hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Mr Kanyasu was initially hospitalized at Amana hospital and on Thursday last week. He was transferred to the national hospital for further medical treatment.

"He was receiving proper medical care since he arrived at the hospital. But his condition became worse last night, the doctor's efforts to save his life proved futile," he noted.

According to the statement, the deceased body has been kept at the hospital ready for funeral.