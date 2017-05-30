Gambia: Hein Trains Farmers On Alternative Pest Management

The Health, Environment and Information Network (HEIN), a civil-society organization recently convened a two-day capacity building forum on alternative pest management and best agronomic pesticide control to protect the environment from hazardous chemicals.

The forum, which targeted women farmers within the intervention villages of Kerewan and Illiassa, was centred on domestic and farm pest management.

Addressing the gathering, Alhagie Momodou Masanneh Kanteh, the director of Health, Environment and Information Network (HEIN), underscored the importance his CSO attaches to empowering vegetable growers on effective management of pesticides and other hazardous chemical on vegetables and field crops.

According to him, 50 vegetable growers in the area will be trained on the significant use of alternative pesticides to manage and delay pest infestation.

The training, he went on, was expected to cover site selection, land preparation, seed selection, and nursery preparation, transplanting techniques, monitoring and sanitation at garden, crop rotation, composting and market research.

Kinteh noted that the training would strengthen farmers capacities on vegetable growers, saying pesticides are only friendly if handled as recommended.

"However, farmers lack the knowhow the identity and recommended practices on how to apply pesticide. Therefore, building the capacity of farmers on alternative use of pesticides would promote efficiency and are environment friendly."

He challenged farmers to be proactive on the adoption of best agricultural practices to reduce pest population or delay occurrence of pest.

He equally called on farmers to promote closer contact with frontline extension workers for advice to ensure proper management to ensure harvest of crops/vegetables to increase production, without causing much destruction to the environment.

He continued; "The effective management of nursery will reduce and delay pest infestation which can lead to good seedling, through adoption of alternative use of pesticide. He stressed the need for vegetable growers to desist from harvesting vegetables immediately after applying pesticides for consumption".

For his part, Ebrima K.S. Dampha, the governor of North Bank Region, thanked HEIN for complementing government in attaining food security and improving the health of vegetable growers through proper management of pesticide.

He noted that creating public awareness among producers on the hazardous effects of pesticide on human health and products is crucial in safeguarding and protecting the producers and consumers.

Fabala Fadia Kinteh, the chief of Lower Baddibou called on farmers to disseminate the information among the farming community in the area.

KaddyJadama, president of Fandema Women Kafo of Kerewan and Jakonding Dibba, president of Salikeni Kalpehba Kafoo, all hailed the civil-society organization for building their capacity on managing and delaying pest infestation on vegetables and crops.

The programme, they acknowledged, has contributed in adopting best agricultural practices that would increase income and consumption of vegetables free from content of pesticides.