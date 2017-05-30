Rwandan Sportsmen, Artists and Press Corps Recommit to Not Put Their Talent to Waste

President Paul Kagame has called on Rwanda's sportsmen, artists and journalists to put their talent to use and claim they place as seasoned professionals in regional and international competitions.

President Kagame made the call yesterday while addressing over 2,000 athletes, artists and members of the press convened at the Kigali Convention Centre as part of the Meet the President Sports and Culture edition.

"You must go beyond being spectators on the sidelines. I refuse to accept that we lack people of exceptional talent. Most renowned athletes live in the same environment we live in. We should not allow our potential to be wasted, " President Kagame said.

The Head of State further pledged Government support to help develop potential among Rwandans.

"It is the responsibility of both the individual and institutions to work together to ensure that individuals with talent are able to fulfil their potential. We are ready to provide our support but you must be ready and willing to put in the work," President Kagame added.

On the role that artists, sportsmen and women, and members of the media play in the country's development, President Kagame reiterated that they are an essential element to the country's development and social cohesion.

During the event, representatives from each group presented their respective performance contracts 'Imihigo' from their previous civic training, Itorero. They committed to always strive to fulfill their full potential and shine at the international scene to make Rwanda proud.

Sportsmen, artists and members of the press are known for the Intore names of Imparirwakubarusha, Indatabigwi and Impamyabigwi respectively.