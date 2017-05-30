Nigeria: Don't Reject Corps Members - Osinbajo Warns

The Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has directed all ministries and agencies not to reject corps members posted to them.

He gave the directive at Asanya , Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The directive was contained in Osinbajo's message to the swearing in ceremony of 2017 batch A, stream 1 corps members posted to Kogi State.

The Acting President whose speech was read by the Kogi State commissioner for Youth and Sports Arome Adoji said that government agencies and private sector employers are to assign challenging responsibilities to corps members during their primary assignments.

"Let me use this opportunity to reiterate government's policy that corp members posted to government ministries and agencies should not be rejected," Osinbajo warned.

He noted that such integration would allow the youth corps members to be fully incorporated into the process of nation building and be able to contribute their quota to national development.

The acting president said that the federal government was aware of the numerous challenges facing the scheme including, security, deployment, management and processes and will continue to take steps aimed at mitigating them.

"We shall continue to encourage continued cooperation between the federal, states and local governments to ensure the smooth and effective execution of the operations relating to the scheme," he said.

Osinbajo charged the corp members to key in to the recently launched "Change Begins With Me campaign aimed at restoring national values and upholding all that is right through each and every one of us.

"You must all strive to fight the painful erosion of our social value as a result of greed and dishonesty. If change begins with each of you, there can be nothing that will impede the progress of a great nation," the acting president said