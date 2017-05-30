Nigeria: First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Joins Husband in London

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom to join her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in London for medical treatment.

Mrs. Buhari travelled through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday morning.

Before her departure, she thanked Nigerians for their support and prayers for Mr. Buhari's quick recovery.

The president left Nigeria for London on May 7, for another round of treatment following his last trip in February.

