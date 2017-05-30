South Africa: DA Opens Criminal Case Against Zuma, 11 Others

The Democratic Alliance opened a criminal case against President Jacob Zuma and 11 others at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Tuesday.

Accompanied by fellow MP and ex-prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach, as well as MP Kevin Mileham, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said their "preliminary indictment" was in response to weekend reports about leaked emails, purportedly substantiating claims of inappropriately close links between the controversial Gupta family and government ministers.

Maimane said the emails were included in their case and would be supplemented if more came to light.

Others named in their allegations include Co-operative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Maimane said they should ultimately be charged in terms of the Prevention of Criminal Activities Act for allegedly receiving benefits, as well as for racketeering and treason.

"Not only should you deal with this matter in Parliament, but you should deal with it criminally," Maimane said.

