Kenya: Parents Seek Help After Gangsters Attack Machakos Students

By STEPHEN MUTHINI

On the night of May 15, three Machakos University College students were attacked by gangsters at a room they shared off-campus.

The attackers hacked them with machetes, took their laptops, phones and money, and then left them for the dead.

One student died while two, George Wabwire and Zacheus Mandu, were left unconscious, with deep cuts in their heads, chests and face.

The two were taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital in a critical condition.

BRUTAL ATTACK

In the morning, their parents say they received a call asking them to travel to Nairobi immediately.

"The caller informed me that my son was sick only for me to find out when I arrived at the hospital that he had been brutally attacked," Wabwire's mother, Melisa Omusula said.

At the hospital, Mrs Omusula met with Maundu's mother the two to travelled to the university to seek assistance from the institution in clearing the medical bills.

Mandu, a third-year student sustained a fractured skull and a deep cut on his neck.

The students two had by Monday evening incurred a bill of Sh220, 000.

FINANCIAL HELP

At the university, the mothers say help was not forth coming.

Mandu's mother, Esther Lenya, alleged that they also visited the OCPD's office in Machakos to get an OB number for the incident, but the police denied them an OB, saying that the college had already recorded the matter.

Contacted for comment, the institution through the Vice Chancellor's personal assistant said that the university was processing the payment to hospital, which it says, will later be claimed from the insurance company.

Machakos OCPD Joseph Tenai said one suspect was arrested in connection to the killing of the Machakos University student. The suspect arrested last week has since been arraigned in court.

Mr Tenai said two other suspects were on the run but police had already profiled them and were on their trail.

The police boss said he was not aware of the denial of the OB number and asked the parents to go and get it from him. "Why do they want to politicise the matter? They can come to me for the OB number, "Mr Tenai said.