30 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gang Fighting Forces Closure of Four Cape Town Schools

Four schools were still closed in Lavender Hill on Tuesday after gang violence flared up in the area last week.

And it is understood three people have suffered strokes as a result of the fighting.

A News24 user said teachers decided to lock the schools to keep everybody out of the area for their own safety, while bullets whizzed past the school grounds.

"The school, sometimes the learners' only sanctuary, found itself in the middle of this gang war," said the concerned user, who asked not to be named.

One teacher even had to step inside the school safe because gun shots were going off near her window.

Pupils in matric were too traumatised to write an important exam paper, the source said.

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed that Lavender Hill High School, Levana Primary School, Hillwood Primary School and Prince George Primary School were still closed on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Millicent Merten said a meeting was held in Ottery on Monday to discuss the situation with police and by Tuesday afternoon the schools had not reopened.

She said three people are believed to have suffered minor strokes over the events.

Comment was not immediately available from the police.

Source: News24

