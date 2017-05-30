Liberia: FC Fassel, Mighty Barrolle in Midweek Clash

Liberia Football Association league leaders FC Fassel will tomorrow extend their lead on the league table to eight points if they secure a win against relegation threatened Mighty Barrolle in an outstanding match at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

FC Fassel (Soccer Missionaries) are currently five points ahead of second placed Nimba United and undefeated LISCR FC, who are leveled on points with Nimba United, on goal difference.

Since the start of phase-two of the championship, the Soccer Missionaries have secured a win and a draw out of three league matches.

The leaders returned to phase two of the championship with a huge victory after they defeated Watanga FC 3-0, but later conceded their second defeat of the season after they lost 2-1 to Nimba United and fought to secure a point in a one-all draw against LISCR FC on May 14.

With seven matches remaining after their outstanding match tomorrow, Coach Sam Chebli's boys still have tough opponents, including champions Barrack Young Controllers, Jubilee FC, Keitrace FC, LPRC Oilers, Invincible Eleven, Monrovia Club Breweries and ELWA United.

In the first leg clash between the league leaders and their remaining seven opponents, only Keitrace FC drew with them, but defeated the rest of their six opponents.

Mighty Barrolle, on the other hand, on the 10th position- third from bottom, also have the opportunity to escape from the relegation zone if they collect all three points and also hope for Watanga FC to defeat their relegation counterparts LPRC Oilers.

The Kanyan Pepper Boys continue to struggle since the start of the season and so far have collected three wins and two draws out of 14 matches.

Escaping the relegation zone remains the priority of the team after they were also booted out of the FA Cup when 3rd division side Samira FC defeated them 2-0 in the first round.

In the first encounter before Fassel and Mighty Barrolle's match, Watanga FC, having lost in their last four matches in all competitions, will battle to secure a point when they take on the rebuilt LPRC Oilers in their outstanding match.

Watanga find themselves in a difficult situation despite putting out splendid performances against their opponents. The team is yet to secure a draw out of its previous four matches (three in the championship and one in the FA Cup).

Despite the losses, the team is six points above the relegation zone, but might drop if they continue to lose matches.

LPRC Oilers, who are above the relegation zone with a six-goal difference, recovered from their phase-one nightmare after several players were dropped from the team and new players brought on board due to the team's poor performances in the first phase of the championship.

The Oilers have won three matches and drew one out of the last five matches in both the championship and the FA Cup.