30 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Mechanic Kills for Spanner

By Winston W. Parley

A motorbike mechanic aged roughly 28 years has been charged with murder, after allegedly killing a victim with whom he had some misunderstanding over a mechanical tool called "12 spanner" that provides mechanical advantage in turning objects.

Police say defendant Konah Moore and victim Jonathan Payne had a misunderstanding over "a 12 spanner" mechanical tool on 18 May, and the conflict had intensified when the suspect allegedly took a broom stick and struck the victim's head.

"Investigation revealed that after defendant Konah Moore realized that victim Jonathan Payne went unconscious, he fled and went into hiding where he was arrested on May 20, 2017", a police charge sheet says.

The accused is alleged to have fled the scene immediately while victim Payne was being rushed to a community clinic called Faith Clinic in Banjor. Police say Victim Payne was later transferred to the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town on Bushrod Island "where he expired". A police charge sheet says defendant Moore is a motorbike mechanic who has been engaged in bikes and generators repairs in Banjor.

