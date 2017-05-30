29 May 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Bong County Lawmakers Fight Over Television Station

The TV station was funded by funds allotted in the national budgets.
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — The provision of a US$68,000 television station for Radio Gbarnga may not be commissioned this month, after Representative George Mulbah (National Patriotic Party District 3) reportedly told the head of LACE not to present the station to Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor.

The procurement of the TV station was funded by funds allotted in 2012-2013 National Budgets for legislative projects.

The senator has reportedly been lobbying with LACE to dedicate the TV station alone, arguing that the process that led to the arrival of the station was through her influence.

The dedication of the TV station, FrontPageAfrica has gathered, was postponed after Senator Yallah and Rep. Mulbah reportedly told LACE to halt the program.

FrontPageAfrica has gathered that the lawmakers' action reportedly angered Senator Taylor.

Rep. Mulbah, speaking on the Bumper Show Monday, said it was unthinkable for Senator Taylor to want to singlehandedly dedicate a project that was never funded by her.

"The project we are talking about here is a project sourced from our legislative earmarked project not a project procured from Senator Taylor's personal money. We can't sit and allow her to singlehandedly carry the glory," he said.

The bottleneck of the hullabaloo between Rep. Mulbah and Senator Taylor stems from the senator's recent decision to make her former political advisor and aspirant of electoral district three, Marvin Cole, the candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change in Bong, in the absence of a primary.

Rep. Mulbah has rejected the decision and said he was taking the matter to court.

The conflict between the two NPP stalwarts is said to be making things increasingly difficult for the Coalition of Democratic Change in Bong in the wake of mounting criticisms being directed at Senator Taylor over failed campaign promises.

