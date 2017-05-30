Liberia: CDC Representative Aspirant Facing Double Criminal Lawsuits

Monrovia — General and presidential elections are about five months away and the number of individuals aspiring for elective positions have increased to the extent that some electoral districts have up to 20 aspirants all vying for a single seat.

Some of these aspirants have tainted characters and yet still they venture into the political process based on the inability of electorates to properly screen these aspirants before casting votes in their favor.

FrontPageAfrica investigation has uncovered those two writs covering criminal charges were issued against a representative of District #7 in Montserrado County, Mrs. Kebbeh Collins.

Mrs. Collins who is accordingly lining up to contest the pending primary of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) as an aspirant for District #7 was issued the two writs all for criminal offences.

On January 9, 2017 the West Point Magisterial Court before his Honour Ernest F.B. Bana Stipendiary Magistrate issued a Writ of Arrest for Mrs. Collins on the crime of Criminal Coercion.

The Writ of Arrest, a copy of which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica indicated that Mrs. Collins accused the Private Prosecutors, A. Saye Tulay et al of stealing money and zinc.

The writ indicated that Mrs. Collins told a cross section of citizens that she gave money and zinc through Tulay and others to be given to the citizens as part of her support to the community but it turned out that she did not prove the materials and cash as indicated and was simply lying on the accused which prompted the lawsuit.

"The act of you defendant being criminal and unconstitutional, the crime mentioned above defendant did do and commit."

"Hence, this writ of arrest for legal redress", the writ stated.

One court source indicated that Mrs. Collins appeared and begged the plaintiffs for the issue to be settled to avoid it going public as she is aspiring for a representative seat in the district in where West Point is located and any news reading lawsuit of alleged criminal act could hinder her election process.

Second Criminal Writ issued May 23 (Read the Writ)

While the first criminal offence is still being prosecuted, Mrs. Collins was again on May 23, 2017 issued a Writ of Summons for Misapplication of Entrusted Property.

As per the second writ, which copy is also in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, Plaintiff Marie K. Flomo filed the action against the Representative aspirant for allegedly misplaying an amount of US$300.

"The Private prosecurix by and thru the Republic of Liberia of the Township of West Point, Monrovia, Liberia, appears before this Honorable Court and complains on oath of you the within defendant and says that in March 2017, you the within named Defendant was entrusted with the cash amount of US$300.00 in cash when you told her that you will purchase your Motor Tricycle and paid in the same month.

To the surprise of the private prosecruix, you the defendant have failed, refused and neglected to pay the said amount despite several demands and appeals", the writ stated.

The writ continued that Mrs. Collins has since failed to refund Marie Flomo her US$300 or the tricycle.

The Writ added "this act of you defendant being criminal, illegal and unconstitutional, the crime mentioned above defendant did and do commit. Hence this writ of arrest".

Court sources at the West Point Magisterial Court have confided in FPA that Mrs. Collins is working to settle all the criminal charges out of court to avoid her facing public ridicule.

But whether these issues are settled out of court, it still bothers on the integrity of an individual aspiring for the National legislature, the body that make the laws governing the country.