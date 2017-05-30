30 May 2017

Somalia: Galmudug Signs New Peace Deal With Puntland

Newly inaugurated President of Galmuduug region Ahmed Duale Haaf and his counterpart from Puntland Abdiweli Gaas habe signed a peace deal to see an end to ongoing armed conflict over disputed border.

The deal was signed in Galmudug's headquater Adaado after the inuaguration ceremony of Haaf which was attended by President Mohamed Abdullaho Farmajo.

The signing of the deal was done in the presence of Jubaland President Ahmed Madhobe and Somalia's Interior and Federal Affairs Minister Abdi Farah Juha.

The conflict over parts of Mudug cost at least 100 lives last year.

Similar peace deals have been signed in the past but ended up violated.

Galmudug and Puntland are clashing in the town of Galkayo, which is on their common border and is divided under the control of rival clan militias.

