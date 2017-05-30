South Africa: Cloete Banned for First SA 'A' Game

Southern Kings flank Chris Cloete has received a one-match ban after receiving his third yellow card of the Super Rugby season.

Cloete appeared before a SANZAAR foul play review committee after being sin-binned for the third time this season during the Kings' loss to the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Cloete was subsequently suspended by the foul play review committee following a hearing under SANZAAR Judicial Rule 6.1.

The SANZAAR Judicial Rules in Section 8 of the Tournament Manual state:

6.1

A Player who has received three yellow cards or three Warnings (or any combination thereof) arising from matches in the same Super Rugby Competition shall be required to appear before the Foul Play Review Committee appointed for the Match during which he last offended. At the same time as notification of the details of his hearing pursuant to Rule 4.1, the Player shall be sent copies of the Match Officials' Reports in relation to each incident and be advised that the purpose of the hearing before the Foul Play Review Committee is to consider the circumstances in which each yellow card and/or Warning was imposed and determine whether any further penalty should be imposed on him by reason of his persistent foul play, or the matter referred to a full hearing, pursuant to Rule 7.

Cloete has been suspended for one week, up to and including Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Cloete's next scheduled match is for the South Africa 'A' side against the French Barbarians in Durban on June 16 and he will therefore not be available for that game. He will be eligible for the second match in Soweto the following week (June 23).

The SANZAAR foul play review committee of Nigel Hampton (chairperson), John Langford and Stefan Terblanche assessed the case.

In his finding, Hampton ruled the following:

"The foul play review committee conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence on all three incidents, including video clips and referee reports.

"With respect to sanction the foul play review committee deemed that a one-week sanction was appropriate as all three yellow card offences were for foul play offences.

"The foul play review committee cautioned the player as to his repeat offending, and decided that the entry level for sanction, in these circumstances of persistent foul play, was a two-week suspension. However, given the player's good record and his acceptance of responsibility, the suspension was reduced to a one-week period. The player is suspended up to and including June 17, 2017, being his next scheduled match. The player accepted that penalty."

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

Source: Sport24