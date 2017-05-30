South Africa: Take a Girl Child to Work Campaigns Are Still Unfolding Throughout the Province

press release

The Police in Seshego outside Polokwane, Ritavi outside Tzaneen and Alldays outside Lephalale, these campaigns were today conducted on various ways.

In Seshego Policing area, the campaign was conducted by Corporate Communication, Social Crime prevention and Victim Empowerment members at Mponegele Primary and Mphareng Lower Primary schools respectively where about 250 learners were reached and motivation given to them.

In the Ritavi Policing area, the campaign was conducted by the Social Crime Prevention and Corporate Communication members Dan Senior Primary School in Dan village where 300 learners were reached and motivation given.

In the Alldays Policing area, the campaign was conducted in an intergrated approach by the Police, the SGB, Dept. Of Social Development, Dept. Of Education, Ward Committee and the Community Police Forums at Alldays Secondary School and motivatory massages were given to these learners.

In all the above schools, learners were also addressed on the following items:

Human trafficking

Substance abuse

Dangerous weapons

Danger of misusing social media platforms

Hitchhiking

Bullying

Not to take part in public violence

Pamphlets with the following messages were also distributed: children rights, drugs, break the silence on criminal activities and Teenage pregnancy.