South Africa: 'Missing' Thembisile Yende Lay Dead in Her Office for 10 Days

Eskom employee Thembisile Lucia Yende lay dead in her office near Springs for more than 10 days, despite police dogs sniffing the premises where she was found.

"On the day she was reported missing, police came and searched the offices. They even had police dogs there but could not pick up any smell," Eskom national spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe told News24.

Her body was found in her office which remained locked since the day she went missing. Her car was also found in the parking lot, Phasiwe said.

The 29-year-old was last seen on May 17.

When asked why no one in the offices picked up that the door remained locked for too long, Phasiwe said: "It is a remote site with small offices".

"It is outside Springs. It is not like your normal offices, you don't have people coming in and out there every day."

When she arrived, the closed circuit camera picked her up, but a few moments later the system didn't pick up any movement, he said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said her body was found on Monday.

Police are investigating the case.

