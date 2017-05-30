South Africa: Enhanced Police Visibility Rid the Province of Criminal Activities

press release

King William's Town: SAPS members continue to rid the province of criminal activities in line with our Back to Basics policing approach through police visibility being sustained, arrests and the seizure of dangerous weapons, thereby ensuring that people are and feel safe.

During the past week, police arrested 2 144 (two thousand one hundred and forty four) suspects for various crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, robberies, assault GBH, to name but a few, across the province. 248 various types of dangerous weapons, 38 firearms and 348 rounds of ammunition were also seized. The suspects have appeared before different magistrates courts. All the seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they have not been used in any commissioning of crime.

"The roll-out of the Cluster Operational Command Centres in all clusters is yielding results. The purpose of the cluster operational command centre is to ensure that operational policing services are directed and coordinated with the aim to prevent and combat crime in areas that are crime infested. Part of this proactive approach is to continue highly visible patrols by uniformed police officers, in line with our Back to Basics policing approach", said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

Unrelenting efforts by SAPS to advance in combatting the theft of motor vehicles is also paying dividends, with the recovery of 18 suspected stolen vehicles, also recovered in the past week.