30 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parliament to Hold Briefing On SABC Inquiry Report

Parliament's legal services is on Tuesday expected to brief the media about the recommendations of the ad hoc committee which investigated the SABC board.

In March, Parliament formally adopted the report of the ad hoc committee that looked into the SABC board's fitness to hold office.

Its recommendations included that Communications Minister Faith Muthambi be referred to Parliament's ethics committee, to investigate her role in amending the SABC board's memorandum of incorporation, as well as in the appointment of Hlaudi Motsoeneng to then-chief operating officer in July 2014.

It recommended to President Jacob Zuma that he consider whether Muthambi should continue leading the department.

Only the UDM opposed its adoption, citing the committee's decision not to invite Motsoeneng to provide evidence as its reason.

A few days after the report was adopted, Muthambi's lawyer confirmed to News24 that she intended to take the report on a judicial review.

The Star reported that Muthambi had written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to say she was taking the "irrational and unlawful" ad hoc committee report on review.

Muthambi wrote that she felt "ambushed" by the process, and that her constitutional rights had been violated. She wanted the implementation of the ad hoc committee's recommendations halted until a court had made a ruling, The Star reported.

