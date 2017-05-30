27 May 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Exclusive Taxi Service Centre Inaugurates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Youngfan Motors Plc, inaugurated its exclusive taxi service centre at Qera, located near the Addis Abeba Abattoirs Enterprise, where it also owns two other Lifan vehicle service centres.

Nine months ago the company supplied 825 meter taxi cabs to three taxi associations, namely Ze Lucy, Abinet and Danas. And the new service centre targets these associations.

Youngfan has invested half a million Birr in constructing the centre in about four months. The service fee at the centre depends on the type of service delivered, with a fixed cost of 200 Br every hour.

The new centre has a capacity of maintaining about 40 cabs daily through its 10 workers.

Currently, Lifan Motors assembles 10 cars daily, 200pc less than its capacity, due to the shortage of foreign exchange.

Ethiopia

State Offers 700 Hectares of Land to Youth, Residents

As part of addressing the concerns of the public the Oromia State has offered 700 hectares of land to 1,575 youth and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.