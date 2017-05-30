Ethiopia: Exclusive Taxi Service Centre Inaugurates

Youngfan Motors Plc, inaugurated its exclusive taxi service centre at Qera, located near the Addis Abeba Abattoirs Enterprise, where it also owns two other Lifan vehicle service centres.

Nine months ago the company supplied 825 meter taxi cabs to three taxi associations, namely Ze Lucy, Abinet and Danas. And the new service centre targets these associations.

Youngfan has invested half a million Birr in constructing the centre in about four months. The service fee at the centre depends on the type of service delivered, with a fixed cost of 200 Br every hour.

The new centre has a capacity of maintaining about 40 cabs daily through its 10 workers.

Currently, Lifan Motors assembles 10 cars daily, 200pc less than its capacity, due to the shortage of foreign exchange.