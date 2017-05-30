South Africa: Three Illegal Miners Granted Bail in Limpopo

Five suspects appeared in the Mecklenburg and Sekhukhune Magistrate's Courts on Monday on charges relating to illegal mining.

Three of the suspects were granted R1 000 bail in the Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court. The suspects - Mfowabo Luthuli, Herry Malinao, and Emmanuel Ntozake - aged between 25 and 32, appeared for the contravention of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Act and the National Environmental Maintenance Act.

Their case was postponed to July 6.

Two other suspects - Bernard Lucky Dube, 49, and Christian Samanga, 23 - appeared in the Mecklenburg Magistrates Court, and were remanded in custody until June 5 for authorities to determine Samanga's residential address in Zimbabwe.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement that the police would continue to monitor the area, and would act against those operating illegally.

"Our investigations are still continuing to make a determination on the involvement of other people, including any possible kingpins," he said.

