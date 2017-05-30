South Africa: Police Monitor KwaMashu

Pretoria — Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they are monitoring the situation in KwaMashu after violent protests broke out in the Durban township last night.

The protests saw streets being barricaded with burning tyres and passing cars were stoned. Shops belonging to foreign nationals were looted and torched.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told SAnews that the violent protest was sparked by a rumour of fake and unsubstantiated reports about children being kidnapped for the sale of their body parts by the foreign nationals in the area.

"Apparently people are disturbed by fake news of children being kidnapped in the area. Despite our intervention via the media to inform the community that no such kidnappings took place' messages continue to be spread on social media platforms'" said Naicker.

The provincial Department of Education is set to have a mass address to reassure the learners and community this afternoon.

Police said no arrests have been made yet with regards to the looting, but they will continue investigations.