30 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Police Monitor KwaMashu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they are monitoring the situation in KwaMashu after violent protests broke out in the Durban township last night.

The protests saw streets being barricaded with burning tyres and passing cars were stoned. Shops belonging to foreign nationals were looted and torched.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told SAnews that the violent protest was sparked by a rumour of fake and unsubstantiated reports about children being kidnapped for the sale of their body parts by the foreign nationals in the area.

"Apparently people are disturbed by fake news of children being kidnapped in the area. Despite our intervention via the media to inform the community that no such kidnappings took place' messages continue to be spread on social media platforms'" said Naicker.

The provincial Department of Education is set to have a mass address to reassure the learners and community this afternoon.

Police said no arrests have been made yet with regards to the looting, but they will continue investigations.

South Africa

Henri Was Emotional After Axe Murders - Uncle

Henri van Breda was emotional when his uncle saw him on the day his parents and brother were murdered, Andre du Toit… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.