Mauritius: MOI and CSIR Team Up for Cooperation in the Marine Sector

press release

The Mauritius Oceanography Institute (MOI) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research of India (CSIR) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for research and education in marine sciences and technology.

The Memorandum of Understanding will cover various areas of cooperation namely the exchange of scientists and research scholars for the purpose of research, training and consultations as well as the organisation of bilateral scientific and technical seminars/ workshops/conferences and training courses on issues of interest.

It will also include the joint identification of scientific and technical problems, formulation and implementation of a joint research programme in areas of Marine Science of common interest in climate, ballast water, biofouling, pollution and other coastal issues.

The Mauritius Oceanography Institute is a parastatal research organisation which advises Government on the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes in respect to oceanography. The Institute undertakes and coordinates research and development in that field.