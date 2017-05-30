30 May 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: MOI and CSIR Team Up for Cooperation in the Marine Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Mauritius Oceanography Institute (MOI) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research of India (CSIR) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for research and education in marine sciences and technology.

The Memorandum of Understanding will cover various areas of cooperation namely the exchange of scientists and research scholars for the purpose of research, training and consultations as well as the organisation of bilateral scientific and technical seminars/ workshops/conferences and training courses on issues of interest.

It will also include the joint identification of scientific and technical problems, formulation and implementation of a joint research programme in areas of Marine Science of common interest in climate, ballast water, biofouling, pollution and other coastal issues.

The Mauritius Oceanography Institute is a parastatal research organisation which advises Government on the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes in respect to oceanography. The Institute undertakes and coordinates research and development in that field.

Mauritius

Several Activities to Be Organised to Observe World Oceans Day

A series of activities will be organised by the Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.