Liberia: 'Pray for Liberia,' Pres. Sirleaf Urges Islamic Community

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has identified with the Islamic Community in Liberia as Liberian Muslims begin Holy month of fast and prayer.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf called on members of the Islamic faith to pray for the nation as they go through their month-long fast and prayer.

The Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be observed by adult Muslims.

President Sirleaf also called on Muslim leaders to uphold the ideals of peace and respect as dictated by Islam.

The Ramadan began Saturday and all Muslims are expected to fast and pray from sunrise to sunset.

The President said the whole nation identifies with the Islamic Community as they embark on this journey.