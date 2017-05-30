Liberia: MoA Provides Agro-Inputs for Rice, Cassava Farmers

The President of the National Agro-Inputs Dealers Association says, the government through the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has provided a consignment of agro inputs to the association for onward distribution to farmers across the country.

The National Agro-Inputs Dealers Association of Liberia which was established in 2016, groups dealers in agricultural inputs and is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and the USAID-funded Feed the Future Liberia Agribusiness Development Activity (LADA).

Speaking to the Liberia New Agency in Gbarnga recently, Rebecca S. Kalayi said the Ministry of Agriculture has provided NPK-15-15 and urea fertilizers, upland and lowland seed rice, and cassava cuttings for distribution among registered farmers in the country.

Mrs. Kalayi said under the arrangement, only farmers who registered with Ministry of Agriculture in the counties will benefit from the initial consignment of agro inputs.

She said the Ministry registered several categories of farmers, including rice, cassava, cocoa, and coffee, among others, but the current inputs are intended for rice and cassava farmers and the Ministry will later provide inputs for the other categories of registered farmers.

Mrs. Kalayi explained that farmers will be required to pay a minimal amount of US$5 for 10kg of upland seed rice and US$10 for the same 10kg of lowland rice.

"More than 400,000 registered farmers in the rice and cassava value chains from the fifteen counties are to receive seed rice, fertilizer, agro-chemicals and improved cassava cuttings to use on their farms. The inputs will be given to the farmers through our dealers in the counties," she explained.

"For cassava cuttings our farmer are also required to pay a minimal of US$3 for the package which comprises 500 cuttings. We thank the Ministry of Agriculture and other partners for this great opportunity for Liberian farmers" Mrs. Kalayi stated.

The Liberia Agriculture Transformation Agenda (LATA) seeks to empower local farmers with key inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to increase yields in the various value chains to make the country self-reliant in food production.

To achieve and sustain the goal of LATA, the MOA is working with the private sector, including the National Agro-inputs Dealers Association of Liberia to reach farmers with necessary agriculture inputs to enhance productivity.