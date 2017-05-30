West Africa: Ecowas Ministerial Ad-Hoc Committee Meet On Reform

The ECOWAS Ministerial Ad-Hoc Committee on Institutional Reform on Monday began a two-day meeting at the Farmington Hotel in lower Margibi County.

The meeting is the second in continuation of the mid-year ECOWAS statutory meetings currently taking place in Liberia.

Members of the Ad-Hoc Committee include the Republics of Cape Verde, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

A Foreign Ministry release said Liberia's Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara, who is also Chairperson of the Council of Ministers, welcomed her colleagues to Liberia, and formally opened the meeting for business.

The two-day meeting continues with closed door sessions centered around a Memorandum on the Restructuring of the ECOWAS Commission and other Ancillary Matters within the Framework of the ECOWAS Institutional Reform Project that will be presented by the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission and other ECOWAS functionaries.

The Ad-Hoc Committee was established by the 75th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers to monitor and work with the ECOWAS Commission on the implementation of the ECOWAS Institutional Reform Project that commenced in 2013.

In 2015, the Management of the Commission obtained the approval of Council to continue with the Community-wide restructuring process with the aim of facilitating the design of efficient organizational structures for the Community capable of achieving cost savings as well as improved service delivery.

With the retention in January 2017, of Maxwell Stamp PLC, a UK-based human resources consultancy firm, cost cutting measures have been proposed which may go a long way in reorganizing the ECOWAS Commission into a more cost effective structure and in reducing the operational costs of the Community to acceptable level.

Meanwhile, the Mediation and Security Council meets on Wednesday, while the 78th Meeting of the Council of Ministers takes place on the Thursday and Friday at the Farmington Hotel in lower Margibi County.