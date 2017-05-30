South Africa: Premier Willies Mchunu Attends Meeting of Portfolio Committee On Office of Premier

press release

Xenophobic attacks to come under spotlight: KZN Premier attends portfolio committee

As he completes 365 Days in Office, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu will today attend the meeting of the Portfolio Committee on the Office of the Premier. The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Provincial Legislature starting at 10h00.

Mchunu indicated: "I will brief members of the committee about the Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Summit scheduled to take place in KwaMashu Christian Centre. We will outline measures that government, working with leaders of society, have put in place to deal with the latest outbreak of xenophobic attacks in KwaMashu. We have invited leaders of society, academics and ordinary members of society to attend this summit starting at 9h00 from the 01st to 02nd of June 2017. We call for maximum restraint during this period."

He further pointed out: "I will also reflect on the recent bi-elections in Nquthu. No words of gratitude will suffice to thank the people of Nquthu for the successful, peaceful, free and fair bi-elections. As leaders of all parties and the Government of KwaZulu-Natal in this Legislature, we need to thank all the voters who voted for our different parties in the exercise of their democratic right and freedom of choice."

Mchunu stressed very strongly: "Over the past few weeks there have been feelings of gloom and doom following the brutal murder of innocent women, especially young girls some, from various parts of KwaZulu-Natal Province. I will use this meeting to call upon members of the portfolio committee and elected leaders and community at large to unite and fight social ills in our communities."

On the issue of governance and administration Mchunu indicated: "I will draw the attention of the members of this committee to the fact that the process of appointing a Director General is underway. I can put it on record that the shortlisting processes has also been undertaken."

He concluded with words of appreciation: "Tomorrow I will be finishing 365 days in the office. I will use this meeting of the portfolio committee to express my appreciation to the members for the support over the past months. Over the next months we undertake to strengthen partnerships with all leaders of inside and society outside the legislature."

NB: Media Houses, Social Media Enthusiasts and Bloggers to note that a detailed statement will be issued after the meeting.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier