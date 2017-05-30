South Africa: R122 Million Sinenhlanhla Primary School Opened

Pretoria — The Gauteng government is forging ahead with its mission of opening a new school every month in the province this year.

On Monday, the provincial government opened the newly constructed R122 million Sinenhlanhla Primary School. This is the 49th new school to be opened since 2014.

The school will provide access to quality education and further change the profile of schools in the township.

"The provision of schools with modern facilities in townships will go a long way to improve and transform the quality of education in the townships. It will also change the township economy," said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Catering for 1 200 children from Grade R to Grade 7, the school is a modern information technology enabled centre and falls in the mega school category.

It boasts 28 smart classrooms, smart science laboratories, multi-purpose rooms, a library and a nutrition and dining centre.

The school is also a green school equipped roof insulation, which reduces energy loss from the building, solar panels to be used as an alternative source of energy, rainwater harvesting and energy saving lighting.

MEC Panyaza said these high-tech, modern educational facilities will go a long way in ensuring that learners are equipped with the relevant skills that are needed to drive the Gauteng Provincial Government's Radical Transformation, Modernisation and Re-industrialisation Strategy.

School construction a boost for local economy

The community derived significant socio-economic benefits during the construction phase of the school.

About 269 work opportunities were provided through the Expanded Public Works Programme.

According to the department, the beneficiaries included 145 males, 24 females, 99 young people and one person with disability. They also benefited from skills training during the construction.

Over 30 local subcontractors also benefited from the project.