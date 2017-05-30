30 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: JSC Looking for 17 New Judges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nominations have opened for 17 judicial vacancies across the country, the Judicial Service Commission said on Tuesday.

The interviews will be conducted in Midrand in October, and aspiring candidates must be willing to provide a range of details about themselves, including whether they belong to any organisation.

They must also be comfortable with being interviewed in public, and with the media present.

The positions available are in the Eastern Cape (3), Free State (1), Gauteng (6), North West (1), Northern Cape (1), Western Cape (4) and the Electoral Court (1).

Further information is available on the website.

The closing date for nominations is June 30 and interviews will be conducted from October 2 - 6.

Source: News24

South Africa

Henri Was Emotional After Axe Murders - Uncle

Henri van Breda was emotional when his uncle saw him on the day his parents and brother were murdered, Andre du Toit… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.