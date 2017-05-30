South Africa: JSC Looking for 17 New Judges

Nominations have opened for 17 judicial vacancies across the country, the Judicial Service Commission said on Tuesday.

The interviews will be conducted in Midrand in October, and aspiring candidates must be willing to provide a range of details about themselves, including whether they belong to any organisation.

They must also be comfortable with being interviewed in public, and with the media present.

The positions available are in the Eastern Cape (3), Free State (1), Gauteng (6), North West (1), Northern Cape (1), Western Cape (4) and the Electoral Court (1).

Further information is available on the website.

The closing date for nominations is June 30 and interviews will be conducted from October 2 - 6.

Source: News24