30 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman's Decomposed Body Found On Table Mountain

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Analise Zocher
Table Mountain (file photo).

A decomposed body of a woman was discovered on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, Western Cape police confirmed.

Captain FC van Wyk said that the provincial detectives' team and park rangers made the discovery.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine cause of death and identity," he said.

Police officers and the forensic team were still on the scene, with Tafelberg Road said to be cordoned off to members of the public.

The last publicised disappearance on the mountain was that of Unicef associate director for human resources Charlotte Nikoi, who disappeared without a trace while hiking with her family two months ago.

Her husband Chris previously told News24, he, Nikoi and their daughter had decided to go for the walk on the mountain on Human Rights Day, March 21. However, less than an hour into the walk, Nikoi said she was turning back. They had planned to meet again at the start of the trail, but she was not there.

Wilderness Search and Rescue had gone over the mountain several times in the hope of finding a clue, but to no avail.

Source: News24

South Africa

Henri Was Emotional After Axe Murders - Uncle

Henri van Breda was emotional when his uncle saw him on the day his parents and brother were murdered, Andre du Toit… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.