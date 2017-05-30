South Africa: Let's Work Together to Build a Better SA

Pretoria — South Africans should work together in developing a truly liberated, non-racial, united and equal society, says Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Jeff Radebe.

On Tuesday, Minister Radebe celebrated the life of OR Tambo as he delivered a keynote address at the Oliver Tambo Centenary Talk, which was hosted by the National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC), together with its partners - Freedom Park, Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA).

"South Africa remains a significantly unequal society and the black majority, who were oppressed under apartheid, are still wallowing in the doldrums of poverty more than 20 years into the democratic dispensation.

"It for this reason that we need all hands on deck in our endeavour to promote inclusive growth and transforming the economy and society for the benefit of all South Africans," Minister Radebe said.

He said the current administration, which is left with less than two years, has engaged on a higher gear to expedite transformation and service delivery.

"We need to exploit the strategic levers at the disposal of government - including the budget, legislation; procurement; licences; transformation charters, development finance institutions and State-owned companies. We must witness fundamental change in the lives of ordinary South Africans in deepening freedom and democracy," Minister Radebe said.

He encouraged South Africans to pay tribute to OR Tambo by reinforcing unity and social cohesion.

According to Minister Radebe, OR Tambo remains one of the most outstanding leaders that this country has ever produced.

"Those who were fortunate to get to know and interact with Tambo would testify that he was a dynamic and multidimensional being.

"He was also a hands-on revolutionary leader who was never scared to get his hands dirty," he said.

Minister Radebe described Tambo as a meticulous leader who approached everything with vigilance.

"I consider myself privileged to have known and worked with him. I remember him as the epitome of incisive leadership, intellect and high moral standards," he said.

Minister Radebe first met Tambo in 1978 when he was working for Radio Freedom in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

"While we respected him for being such a colossal figure in the liberation movement, Tambo's humility and quiet wisdom gave us a sense of comfort around him. He proved to be a compassionate human being and a great listener who valued diverse opinions," he said.

This year has been declared as a year to celebrate the centenary of OR Tambo who would be turning 100 years on 27 October 2017.