South Africa: Three North West Men in Court for Possession of Platinum

Three suspects, arrested for the alleged possession of platinum, have been granted bail of R2 000 each in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane, Rustenburg.

The three appeared in court on Monday, and their trial was postponed to June 22 for further investigations.

The North West Hawks recovered four gas bottles and 18 bags of platinum, weighing an estimated 120kg. The recovered platinum, found in a shack at the back of the house, is thought to have an estimated value of R90 000.

Hawks Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso confirmed that the trio - Witness Madonwa, 23, Muduneni Muqabaniso, 34, and Botshelo Sekalala, 28 - were arrested in Phokeng, near Rustenburg, during a raid by the police K9 unit and the Hawks.Authorities received a tip off from residents in Tsitsing in the North West, who told of individuals dealing illegally in the unwrought precious metal.

North West Hawks head Major General Linda Mbana thanked the investigation team for their work, as well as residents who came forward with the information about the suspects.

