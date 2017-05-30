30 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three North West Men in Court for Possession of Platinum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three suspects, arrested for the alleged possession of platinum, have been granted bail of R2 000 each in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane, Rustenburg.

The three appeared in court on Monday, and their trial was postponed to June 22 for further investigations.

The North West Hawks recovered four gas bottles and 18 bags of platinum, weighing an estimated 120kg. The recovered platinum, found in a shack at the back of the house, is thought to have an estimated value of R90 000.

Hawks Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso confirmed that the trio - Witness Madonwa, 23, Muduneni Muqabaniso, 34, and Botshelo Sekalala, 28 - were arrested in Phokeng, near Rustenburg, during a raid by the police K9 unit and the Hawks.Authorities received a tip off from residents in Tsitsing in the North West, who told of individuals dealing illegally in the unwrought precious metal.

North West Hawks head Major General Linda Mbana thanked the investigation team for their work, as well as residents who came forward with the information about the suspects.

Source: News24

South Africa

Henri Was Emotional After Axe Murders - Uncle

Henri van Breda was emotional when his uncle saw him on the day his parents and brother were murdered, Andre du Toit… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.