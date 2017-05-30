Nigeria: Akeredolu Seeks South African Partnership On Power, Maritime, Industrialisation

Akure — The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has promised to deepen existing relationship with South Africa to create room for greater development between the fastest growing economy in Africa and the state.

Speaking recently during a courtesy call by the Consular General of South Africa, Darkey Africa and his team to the governor in Akure, Akeredolu identified a lot of areas in which Nigeria and the state in particular could work together to archive maximum potentials.

The governor mentioned the areas to include agriculture, industrialization, power and maritime in which the two countries can create synergy.On agriculture, he said Nigeria could learn one or two things in cattle ranching to address the incessant grazing issue by herdsmen that has resulted to loss of lives and property in Nigeria.

Akeredolu also stated that the state with the longest and deepest coastline in Nigeria is willing to partner with South Africa so as to harness the potentials of the southern part of the state.

The governor, however, pointed out that the cordial relationship would not be achieved if xenophobic activities in South Africa on Nigerians continued unabated.

Meanwhile, the Consular General, Darkey Africa, said that all relevant steps would be taken to deepen the existing relationship between the two countries.

Africa noted that that both countries have a lot in common in terms of ideology, adding that South Africa would send a delegation to Nigeria to look at various away both countries could come together to synergize.

The Consular General said South Africa is willing to partner with Ondo State so as to claim the wealth of the sea.He said the meeting would be the beginning of a relationship aimed at improving the standard of living of the citizens of the state, Nigeria and also South Africa.