Gambia: Donor Conference to Support Blood Transfusion Services Held

The National Blood Transfusion Services of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (MoHSW) Wednesday convened a donor conference at a local hotel in Kololi.

The forum was meant to solicit support from partners and individuals to support the National Blood Transfusion Services in its drive for people to donate blood to hospitals.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Momodou Waggeh, director of Health Services stated that the quality and safety of all blood and blood products are assured throughout the process from the selection of blood donors through their administration to the patients, noting that the collection of blood only from voluntary non -remunerated donors has low risk for transfusion-transmissible infections, HIV, hepatitis viruses, syphilis and other infectious agents such as chagas disease and malaria.

He pointed out that hemorrhage during labour, delivery and postpartum accounts for one-third of all obstetric deaths and is the leading cause of maternal mortality in The Gambia, adding that half of maternal deaths from severe bleeding occur in the rural areas and about 65% of these deaths happen in the postpartum period.

Waggeh noted that blood transfusion services has relatively not been given the attention it due, adding that a major reason why many women die from hemorrhage is because once bleeding starts, death can occur within a very short time.

He disclosed that currently the maternal mortality ratio in The Gambia stands at 433/100,000 life births. However, he said that a lot of efforts is needed if they would succeed in reducing to 70/100,000 life births in 2030, as envisaged in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets.

Modou Njai, director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Heath called on Gambians to always donate blood to the National Blood Transfusion Service, because the blood they donate could save their own life and the life of their families and the population at large.

Njai further appealed to the general public, banks, Parastatals and organisations to fully support the National Blood Transfusion Services in its drive to mobilize blood for the hospitals in the country and patients.

The director of the National Public Health Laboratory of the MoHSWI gnetius Baldeh stated that community sensitisation for blood donation is key, noting that the Blood Transfusion Service is struggling with getting blood to meet the demand of patients .

Mariama Jammeh, programme manager of the National Blood Transfusion Services said the blood donated by donors are properly screened and processed before given to patients.

She revealed that most of the blood donated goes to pregnant women and childbirth related complications, medical accident and emergencies, anaemia, chronic medical conditions and surgical conditions.

The programme manager of the National Blood Transfusion Services lamented that lack of mobility and inadequate budgetary allocation for the National Blood Transfusion Services is one of the major challenges that they are confronted with.

She disclosed that in 2014, 11,513 blood was collected and in 2015, 12,054 blood were collected from donors, despite these number of collection, the demand is still high.

At the end of the occasion, some of the banks, individuals and organisations pledged to support but say they would go back to their institutions and discuss with their management before getting back to the National Blood Transfusion Services.