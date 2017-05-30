30 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Tujereng Resident Shot By Unknown Gunman

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momodou Jawo

The public relations officer (PRO) of The Gambian Police Force (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta has informed the Daily Observer that one Tumani Sanno, a resident of Tujereng Estate was shot by an unknown gunman while he was out to ease himself.

PRO Conta narrated that on Saturday 27th May 2017, at around 23:40hrs, a case of shooting incident was reported at Sanyang Police Station by one Ebrima Touray and Alhagie Jammeh.

He disclosed that: "According to Ebrima and Alhagie, they were brewing "attaya" (Green tea) in Alhagie's room at Tujereng Estate and all of a sudden they heard a gunshot and after awhile, they heard someone shouting and crying for help."

PRO Conta added that Ebrima and Alhagie went to the scene and found a man lying on the ground crying but they later identified the said man as Tumani Sanno, an adult of Tujereng Estate.

According to PRO, Tumani, who was bleeding through the head, told Ebrima and Alhagie that an unknown gunman shot him while he was out to ease himself.Tumani was then escorted to the Sanyang Health Center via Sanyang Police Station and he is currently responding to treatment.

The Police PRO said an intelligence team was instituted and dispatched to search for the alleged shooter of Tumani but still at large.

"The Office of The Inspector General of Police appeal to the general public to help in the search for the alleged suspect shooter of Tumani, for quick dispensation of justice," PRO stated.

Gambia

Hein Trains Farmers On Alternative Pest Management

The Health, Environment and Information Network (HEIN), a civil-society organization recently convened a two-day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.