Gambia: Zico Ceesay Starts Firing in Finland

Scorpions' talisman Momodou 'Zico' Ceesay has found his scoring boots after netting twice for new club PS Kemi Kings in their 3-1 win at yet-to-be-capped striker Macoumba Kandji's FC Inter Turku.

The tall lanky forward, who joined Kemi on a free move last month, gave the visitors the lead at the Veritas Stadion after the scores were level at the break.

The former MŠK Žilina, FC Kairat Almaty and KVC Westerlo marksman put the icing on the cake in the 76th minute to ensure the Kings scoop the maximum points and in the process registering his first goals since November 2015, when he last scored for Israeli club Maccabi Netanya.

Elsewhere on the same matchday, Ebrima Sohna'sVaasanPalloseura faltered to a 2-0 home loss to FC Ilves while Demba Savage and Ousman Jallow's HJK Helsinki were held to a goalless draw by rivals Helsinki rivals, HIFK.