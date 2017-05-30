30 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Zico Ceesay Starts Firing in Finland

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Scorpions' talisman Momodou 'Zico' Ceesay has found his scoring boots after netting twice for new club PS Kemi Kings in their 3-1 win at yet-to-be-capped striker Macoumba Kandji's FC Inter Turku.

The tall lanky forward, who joined Kemi on a free move last month, gave the visitors the lead at the Veritas Stadion after the scores were level at the break.

The former MŠK Žilina, FC Kairat Almaty and KVC Westerlo marksman put the icing on the cake in the 76th minute to ensure the Kings scoop the maximum points and in the process registering his first goals since November 2015, when he last scored for Israeli club Maccabi Netanya.

Elsewhere on the same matchday, Ebrima Sohna'sVaasanPalloseura faltered to a 2-0 home loss to FC Ilves while Demba Savage and Ousman Jallow's HJK Helsinki were held to a goalless draw by rivals Helsinki rivals, HIFK.

Gambia

Hein Trains Farmers On Alternative Pest Management

The Health, Environment and Information Network (HEIN), a civil-society organization recently convened a two-day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.