Gambia: Ex-Gambian Int'l. Cherno Samba to Bag UEFA a License

Ex-England and Gambia international Cherno Samba will be handed his UEFA A Licence this week when he completed his two-week course at Chelsea's Cobham training complex on Wednesday. Cherno, having announced his retirement through injury in July 2015, has been hard at work and having completed his FA Level 2 Coaching Qualification in October 2015, moved swiftly to embark upon his UEFA B License in May 2016.

This announcement was made in a statement sent to Observer Sports Desk from the Ex-Gambian international Cherno Samba's management company, Tempus Sports Management, regarding the player's progress.

During May 2017, Cherno was given the opportunity to commence his UEFA A License, which he started at the Chelsea FC training base, Cobham two weeks ago, along with professionals of the game such as Frank Lampard, Graham Le Saux, Dean Steinger, Alan McCormack and Nathan Gardiner.

During the two weeks at the Chelsea training base, Cherno was able to spend time with experienced managers such as Chris Powell, Lee Johnson and Mark Warburton. Cherno was able to discuss a wide range of modern day issues faced by the trio.

Cherno also has the opportunity to speak with Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, who himself was visiting Chelsea ahead of the Scottish Cup Final.

The FA Tutors, Jim Hicks, Paul Davis, Hope Powell and Wayne Burnett along with Dan Ashworth from the FA, took the six UEFA A Licence pupils throughout the two-week period. The next step for Cherno and the group is to undertake 30 coaching sessions along with an attendance at another Premiership Club where he will observe and take further sessions.

During his player career, Cherno was fortunate to player for both England up to U-21's (every age group) and The Gambia National Team. His twin love of both countries together with his career experiences will underpin his coaching career moving forward.

When Cherno was asked what he was working towards, he was clear in his response: "To pass on my knowledge from my journey to the next generation of players and who knows, to manage The Gambia National Team."