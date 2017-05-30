Gambia: Yaws Creation to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

After ten years of successful spell in the country's fashion industry, Yaws Creation is staging a two-day fashion exhibition slated for July 7th and 8th 2017 at Kololi Beach Hotel.

The two-day event, according to the renowned Gambian fashion and interior designer, Awa Conateh, is expected to feature international designers from Africa and Europe, thereby creating a platform for networking and business opportunities in the fashion world.

Established some 10 years ago, Yaws Creation is a leading fashion brand and has over the years carved a niche for itself in the country's fashion domain.

Her designs are influenced by her African heritage #afro revolution she uses to express the revolutionary attitude in her which aspires to inspire lifestyles ranging from fashion décor and events.

According to Awa Conateh, the founder of Yaws Creation, the 10 years is a milestone for her business and career and is something worth celebrating.

"We are inviting nine designers from Africa and Europe and this will create a platform for networking and businesses opportunities in the Gambian fashion industry," she said.

As part of its ten year anniversary, the fashion outfit is creating more awareness on breast cancer, as she observed, this preventable disease is killing so many women, thus the need to halt it by educating women about the menace.

She revealed that the proceeds generated from the event will be used to set up a foundation for breast cancer to help create more awareness and save more lives.

The two-day event will be in two-fold, as day-one is dedicated to fashion exhibition, featuring nine international designers. It will feature performance from Gambian artistes, poetry, short documentaries from fashion and cancer and launching of the Cancer Foundation hence #fashion for Cancer.

Day two, is a day set aside for a B2B networking event, mainly organized for its sponsors and partners and exhibition by all participating designers. The event has amazing partners who are willing to support the success of YAWS@10.

"This is a great platform to network and advertise goods and services. Catwalk4U, is a fashion company from Holland, whose is aiming to help develop fashion designers and models and also Mahogany International, an event production company, who is focusing more on fashion designs"she added.

She indicated that the founder of another fashion leading brand in Nigeria, Shola is teaming up with producers of the event Yaws@10), Kololi Beach Resort, AfriCars, NeXits, Gambia Tourism Board, AES (Africa Energy Solutions), J-FIN and Gamcel to make the event a resounding success.

"The objective of Yaws@10 is to celebrate 10 years of existence in the fashion business, growth, style, culture and creativity; to launch the cancer foundation, which is aimed at creating awareness towards breast cancer and save lives, # fashion for cancer is being bold to put an end to it; to create a platform for local and international designers to network and explore fashion beyond Gambia, inviting designers and models will bring cultural exchange," she added.