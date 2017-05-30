Gambia: Brufut Residents Start Work On Unused Football Field

The Youths of the coastal settlement of Brufut village on Sunday morning descended on a land area designated to the village as a recreation center, but was purportedly given to former President Jammeh over the years and used for agricultural purpose.

The enthusiastic youth cleared half of the land and promised to go back there next Sunday. The youths led by the National Assembly Member, Hon. Babagalleh Jallow claimed that the purpose of clearing the land was to enable the sports committee play their upcoming summer football jamboree locally called 'Nawettan' on the said land.

Hon. Babagalleh Jallow said: "We want to use this place to play our Nawettan because we are aware of the amount of damage we cause to the Brufut Primary School and also the health center. On many occasions, the headmaster and the chairman of the Parent Teachers Association served us notice to stop playing Nawettan on their ground, but because we have no other option, we negotiated but now we really want to respect that request."

He added: "I am 100 percent sure that the youths will use the field to play their Nawettan this time around because the minister of Local Government and Lands has given us the go ahead to use the land in the meantime as a football field."

Kebba Manneh, a member of the task force set up in Brufut to create an enabling environment for the people of Brufut said, they mobilised the youths to come out in their numbers to recover the land that was once given to the youths of Brufut. He disclosed that there are plans to build a multi-purpose center in the area, knowing that it is strategically located and can create recreation for the youth of Brusubi, Tranquil, Wullingkama, Ghana Town, Brufut and possibly Tanji or Bijilo if need be.

Mariama Saine, a native of Brufut and one of the few ladies that turned up at the clearing exercise said: "The land has been and is still ours so we are going to claim it because it is a New Gambia where people can claim what is rightfully theirs. So it's not like we are coming to take someone's property but ours."