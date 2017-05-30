30 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Nbr Workers Observe May Day Sports

By Alhagie Babou Jallow

Workers in North Bank Region recently converged at the settlement of Essau to commemorate the 8th edition of the Regional May Day Sports, better known as Workers' Day. The event was organized by the Regional Youth Office in collaboration with Governor's Office and grace by workers in public and NGOs communities.

The governor of NBR, Ebrima K.S. Dampha underscored government's commitment to promoting the welfare of workers, as he used the moment to call on employers to provide conducive work environment to workers to enhance productivity. The day, he said, provides opportunity for workers to interact and share commonality and build network among them.

Governor Dampha calls on workers and employers to uphold to standardised code of conduct and reiterated for workers to disassociate themselves from party politics. The regional governor stressed the need for people to embrace national reconciliation to repair political difference, citing the concepts of one Gambia, one people and one nation.

Alhaji Lamin Ceesay, chairman of Kerewan Area Council hailed workers for the dedication and commitment despite the hurdles in executing their duties.

Lamin S. Jawara, Regional Sport Committee chairperson said that the regional May Day Sports idea was conceived in 20008, aims at bringing workers to interact and build networking.

The 2nd Infantry Battalion of the Gambia National Army were crowned champion of 2017 Regional May Day of NBR.

